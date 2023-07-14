The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 13,870 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,103.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Real Good Food Trading Down 0.2 %

RGF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Several research firms have commented on RGF. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Real Good Food by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Articles

