The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

