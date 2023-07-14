The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

