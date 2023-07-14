Theratechnologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter.
Theratechnologies Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of TH stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.24. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.75.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
- Deep Value Conagra Brands Pulls Into The Buy Zone
- Analysts Are Recommending Symbiotic In July, High Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.