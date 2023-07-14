Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $196.80

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.80 and last traded at $196.63, with a volume of 191190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

