U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $35.81 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

