uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $54,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. uniQure has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

