UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $261,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNH opened at $447.45 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.42.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

