Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on U. DA Davidson raised their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

U stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $244,213.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,874,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

