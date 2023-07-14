Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Insider David Hoey Acquires 95,983 Shares

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI – Get Free Report) insider David Hoey bought 95,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,125.14 ($10,750.10).

Universal Biosensors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Universal Biosensors Company Profile

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops electrochemical cells (strips) used in conjunction with point-of-use devices used in healthcare (point-of-care), wine, food, and agriculture industries in Australia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes Prothrombin Time International Normalized Ratio coagulation test strips and Xprecia Stride and Xprecia Prime medical devices to monitor the effect of the anticoagulant therapy warfarin; and Sentia wine testing products, such as free SO2, malic acid, glucose, and fructose.

