Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $136,000.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 736,051 shares in the company, valued at $500,514.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of VCSA opened at $0.76 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $336.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 2,236,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,162,499 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa



Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

