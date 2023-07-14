Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 456,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.