Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
