Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.71.
Verastem Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VSTM stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
