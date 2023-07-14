Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Verastem Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

