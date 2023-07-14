Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $34.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

