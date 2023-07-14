Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $266,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.34 and a 200-day moving average of $318.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $354.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

