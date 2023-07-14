Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,579,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

