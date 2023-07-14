Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Ryan Mcinerney Sells 425 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $243.31 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.78.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

