Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $223.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

