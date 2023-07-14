Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.91.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.