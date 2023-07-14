Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $2.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVRO. Wedbush downgraded AVROBIO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.52.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 76.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

