Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Werner Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.22.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.43 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.