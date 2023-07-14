Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

