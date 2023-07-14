Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WY opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.