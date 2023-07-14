Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Woodward Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $121.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

