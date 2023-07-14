WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of WPP by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 166.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

