Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE UNH opened at $447.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.42. The company has a market capitalization of $416.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. SVB Securities decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

