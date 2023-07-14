Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

