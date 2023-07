WW International (NYSE:WW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NYSE:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

