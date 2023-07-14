Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.73%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

