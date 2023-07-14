Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 48.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 568.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Xencor stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.