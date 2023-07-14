Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Price Target Raised to $1.20 at Craig Hallum

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Xtant Medical Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Xtant Medical stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

