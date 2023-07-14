Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

