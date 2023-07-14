Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Trading Up 10.6 %
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
