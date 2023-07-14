Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $170.97 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

