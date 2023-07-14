Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) versus System1 (NYSE:SST) Critical Comparison

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and System1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.83 $103.71 million N/A N/A System1 $826.65 million 0.50 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 0.12% 2.33% 1.75% System1 -16.46% -25.95% -11.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 1 17 4 0 2.14 System1 1 0 2 0 2.33

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus target price of $84.86, suggesting a potential upside of 19.11%. System1 has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats System1 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

