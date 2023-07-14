Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $188,018.50 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $188,018.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

