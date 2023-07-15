10,543 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,543 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.08 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

