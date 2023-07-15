114,235 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 275,450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 301,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $10,950,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of CUBE opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

