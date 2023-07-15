3,387 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

