3,468 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,915. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

