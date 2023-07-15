3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

