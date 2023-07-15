6,891 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $166.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.