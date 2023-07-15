6,891 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $166.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68.
Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.