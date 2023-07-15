8,827 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

