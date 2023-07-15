AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) & AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) and AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AB SKF (publ) and AB SKF (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB SKF (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A AB SKF (publ) 5 3 2 0 1.70

AB SKF (publ) has a consensus price target of $143.33, suggesting a potential upside of 701.19%. Given AB SKF (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AB SKF (publ) is more favorable than AB SKF (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.6% of AB SKF (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AB SKF (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AB SKF (publ) and AB SKF (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB SKF (publ) N/A N/A N/A AB SKF (publ) 4.50% 11.32% 5.45%

Dividends

AB SKF (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.4%. AB SKF (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AB SKF (publ) pays out 148.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AB SKF (publ) pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AB SKF (publ) and AB SKF (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB SKF (publ) N/A N/A N/A $3.70 4.59 AB SKF (publ) $9.61 billion 0.85 $442.88 million $0.96 18.64

AB SKF (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than AB SKF (publ). AB SKF (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB SKF (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AB SKF (publ) beats AB SKF (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products. The company also provides various services, including application engineering, asset management, condition-based maintenance, mechanical maintenance, remanufacturing and customization, and training solutions. It offers its solutions for various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, cars and light trucks, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing and cement, ocean energy, oil and gas, pulp and paper, railways, trucks, trailers, buses, two and three wheelers, and wind energy. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products. The company also provides various services, including application engineering, asset management, condition-based maintenance, mechanical maintenance, remanufacturing and customization, and training solutions. It offers its solutions for various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, cars and light trucks, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing and cement, ocean energy, oil and gas, pulp and paper, railways, trucks, trailers, buses, two and three wheelers, and wind energy. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

