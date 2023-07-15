Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz Sells 120,000 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $372,891.66.

NYSE ANF opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 96,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 105,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

