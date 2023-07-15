Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Raised by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $315.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,587 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

