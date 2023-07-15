Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.43 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

