Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

