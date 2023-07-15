Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.19.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

