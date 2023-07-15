adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) versus adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Head to Head Contrast

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares adidas and adidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets adidas N/A N/A N/A adidas 0.42% -1.57% -0.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares adidas and adidas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio adidas N/A N/A N/A $2.97 65.69 adidas $23.72 billion 1.57 $644.80 million $0.22 440.94

Dividends

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than adidas. adidas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than adidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

adidas pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. adidas pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. adidas pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. adidas pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. adidas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for adidas and adidas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score adidas 0 0 0 0 N/A adidas 2 11 8 0 2.29

adidas has a consensus price target of $134.13, suggesting a potential upside of 38.26%. Given adidas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe adidas is more favorable than adidas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

adidas beats adidas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About adidas

